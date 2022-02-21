Japan Confirms 570,000 Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 571,245 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 31,123 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 4,498,201 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's total death toll from the virus reached 21,860 as of Monday morning, up by 1,472 from a week earlier. The size of growth was bigger than the 1,031 in the preceding week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the past week, at 103,634, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 79,328, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 51,492, Aichi in central Japan, at 40,898, Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 37,960, and Hyogo, adjacent to Osaka, at 32,474.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]