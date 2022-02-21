Japanese Singer, Actor Saigo Dies at 75

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Teruhiko Saigo, who was one of the "gosanke" Big Three popular male singers of Japan's Showa era (1926-1989), died of prostate cancer at a Tokyo hospital Sunday morning. He was 75.

A native of the southwestern Japan city of Kagoshima, Saigo was also a popular actor. His real name was Seiki Imagawa.

His early songs "Kimi Dake wo" and "Junanasai no Kono Mune ni" became hits in 1964, when he won the Japan Record Award's New Artist of the Year.

His other hit songs included "Hoshi Musume" and "Hoshi no Flamenco."

Saigo dominated the Japanese popular music world with fellow gosanke Yukio Hashi and Kazuo Funaki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]