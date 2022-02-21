Japan FY 2022 Budget Bill Clears Lower House Committee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's fiscal 2022 budget bill cleared the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Monday.

At the committee's meeting, the budget bill for the fiscal year from April was approved by a majority vote, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its Komeito ally, as well as the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The bill is set to be put to a vote by the full Lower House on Tuesday. If the bill passes the Lower House on the day, it would be the second-fastest postwar budget passage through the chamber. The fastest such procedures were completed on Feb. 19, 1999.

The budget bill will then be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Ahead of the voting, the Lower House committee held a concluding question-and-answer session attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and all of his cabinet ministers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]