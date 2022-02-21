Kishida, Biden Eye Phone Talks on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are planning to hold telephone talks soon between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden in response to heightened tensions in Ukraine, sources said Monday.

In what will be their first talks since Jan. 21, Kishida and Biden are expected to confirm that the two nations will take strong action, including sanctions, against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Kishida is likely to brief Biden about his phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday last week, in which the prime minister told Putin that Japan will not accept any attempt to change the status quo by force.

On Thursday this week, the Japanese leader is slated to attend an online meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced nations, planning to call for Russia to pull back its troops from around Ukraine's borders.

Speaking at Monday's parliamentary committee meeting, Kishida stressed that Japan will keep making diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions, together with other nations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]