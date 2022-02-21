Coronavirus-Linked Nursery Suspensions in Japan Rise Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A total of 759 nurseries and "kodomoen" kindergarten-nursery hybrids in 42 of Japan's 47 prefectures had been completely suspended as of Thursday amid the novel coronavirus crisis, the health ministry said Monday.

The total was up by 18 from Feb. 10, which logged the first weekly decline since the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus started to spread in the country in January. The latest figure was almost on par with the record 777 as of Feb. 3.

The five prefectures with no facilities fully suspended due to the pandemic were Miyagi in northeastern Japan, Okayama and Kochi in western Japan, Saga and Miyazaki in southwestern Japan. The ministry did not release a prefecture-by-prefecture breakdown of suspended facilities.

The cumulative number of nurseries and other child facilities where coronavirus cases had been confirmed by Thursday stood at 15,369, with 21,632 staff members and 44,087 children infected with the virus.

