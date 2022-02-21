Japan New Coronavirus Cases Fall below 60,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new coronavirus cases stood at 51,987 on Monday, falling below 60,000 for the first time since Jan. 24.

There were 173 deaths among those infected with the novel coronavirus. The number of severely ill covid-19 patients came to 1,495, up by 18 from Sunday.

In Tokyo alone, daily infection cases numbered 8,805, standing below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 24. They included 1,673 people aged under 10.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 30 new fatalities, highest since February last year.

The number of new infection cases was 4,702 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, falling below 5,000 for the first time since Jan. 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]