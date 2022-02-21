Snowstorm Stops Train Operations in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--All trains from and to JR Sapporo Station in the capital of Hokkaido were canceled Monday as a snowstorm continued to rage in northern Japan.

Two multiple-vehicle accidents left about 150 vehicles stranded on the Hakodate Esashi expressway also in Hokkaido.

Hokkaido Railway Co., or JR Hokkaido, announced the cancellation of over 1,000 trains for Monday, including all limited expresses across Hokkaido and all trains from and to Sapporo.

On Sunday, JR Hokkaido halted operations of 232 trains, including limited expresses. It plans to call off operations for all limited expresses departing and arriving at Sapporo on Tuesday.

Around 7:20 a.m. (10:20 p.m. Sunday GMT), over 30 vehicles were involved in accidents at two locations in the city of Hokuto on the Hakodate Esashi expressway.

