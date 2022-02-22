Takeshima Day Event Joined by Japan Govt Rep for 10th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Shimane prefectural government on Tuesday held the 17th ceremony to mark Takeshima Day, designated by a prefectural ordinance, with a parliamentary vice minister attending the event for the 10th consecutive year as a central government representative.

The annual ceremony for the islands of Takeshima in Shimane, western Japan, is designed to assert Japan's sovereignty over the Sea of Japan islands, effectively controlled by South Korea, where the islands are called Dokdo.

This year, Hiroo Kotera, parliamentary vice minister at Japan's Cabinet Office, joined the event held in the Shimane capital of Matsue, along with some 80 other people. Among the participants were Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama, former internal affairs minister Yoshitaka Shindo, lawmakers elected from Shimane and members of the Shimane prefectural assembly.

In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the ceremony was held on a smaller scale compared with previous years, and there were no participants from the general public.

"It's necessary to send out correct information about Takeshima to people in Japan and abroad to win the world's understanding as well as raise public interest in Japan," Kotera said in his greeting speech at the ceremony.

