Kishida Condemns Russia's Recognition of Separatists

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia on Tuesday for recognizing separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

He told reporters in Tokyo that Japan will coordinate with other Group of Seven major countries to impose sanctions against Russia.

Restrictions on semiconductor and other technology exports are under consideration, sources familiar with the matter said.

"A series of actions by Russia violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and are unacceptable," Kishida said, stressing, "We strongly condemn them."

Kishida said, "We are paying close attention to the situation with grave concerns."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]