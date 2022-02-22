Japan Govt Ordered to Pay Damages over Forced Sterilization

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court overturned a lower court ruling Tuesday, ordering the Japanese government to pay a total of 27.5 million yen in damages over forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law.

This is the first ruling by a Japanese high court over suits for state compensation over forced sterilization. It is also the first ruling that has recognized state responsibility for compensation over the matter. Plaintiffs had lost in all six suits filed with district courts.

The Osaka court also found that the provisions of forced sterilization stipulated in the former law were unconstitutional.

The suit was filed by three plaintiffs--a woman in her 70s with intellectual disability in the Kinki western region, a woman in her 70s and her husband in his 80s in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, both with hearing impairments. They demanded that the government pay 55 million yen in damages in total.

The woman in the Kinki region and the woman in Osaka claimed that they were deprived of the opportunity to have children as they were forced to undergo sterilization in 1965 and 1974, respectively.

