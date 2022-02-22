Japan Lower House Approves FY 2022 Budget Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, voted on Tuesday to approve the government's fiscal 2022 budget bill, which calls for record general-account spending, with the budget now certain to be enacted by the end of fiscal 2021.

The budget bill for the fiscal year from April cleared the Lower House with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its Komeito ally, as well as the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

This was the second-earliest passage of an annual budget bill through the chamber since the end of World War II, after the Feb. 19 passage of the fiscal 1999 budget.

Meanwhile, the government-sponsored budget bill gained rare support from an opposition party. Such cases had been observed in only some years including 1977, 1978 and 1994.

DPFP lawmakers voted for the bill since the party valued highly Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remark the previous day that the government will consider lifting the current suspension of the so-called trigger provision to temporarily cut gasoline tax.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]