Japan Logs over 300 COVID-19 Deaths for 1st Time

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday reported 322 new deaths among those infected with the novel coronavirus, sending the daily figure above 300 for the first time.

The number of new infection cases dropped by more than 14,600 from a week before to 69,523, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by nine from Monday to 1,504.

Among major prefectures, Osaka reported a record 63 deaths. The number stood at 33 in Kanagawa, 31 in Hyogo, 25 in Tokyo and Aichi, 21 in Chiba, 14 in Hokkaido and 13 in Fukuoka.

In Tokyo, new infection cases numbered 11,443 on Tuesday, down by some 4,000 from a week before.

Of the day's new infection cases, children aged under 10 accounted for 2,136, the biggest chunk by age group, according to the metropolitan government.

