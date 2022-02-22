Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Tally Falls to 11,443

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily count of new coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo stood at 11,443 Tuesday, down by some 4,000 from a week before.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 25 new deaths among infected people on the day.

Of the day's new infection cases, people aged under 10 accounted for 2,136, the largest group by age.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Monday at 82.

