11 Years On: Another 10 Yrs Seen as Necessary for "Soft-Side" Recovery

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--At least another 10 years is likely necessary for the "soft" side of reconstruction following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, Yoshihiro Murai, governor of Miyagi, one of the hardest-hit northeastern Japan prefectures, has said.

Speaking at an interview ahead of the 11th anniversary of the devastating disaster, Murai said that the prefecture has come to a stage where all "hard" reconstruction projects, including building roads, will be completed in a year or so.

"From now on, we hope to focus on soft projects, such as providing mental care for those affected by the disaster and rebuilding communities," Murai said.

"As children born after the disaster don't know what it was like at the time, passing down our stories will be very important," he added.

Referring to 27-year progress so far in the recovery from the January 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake in the western city of Kobe and surrounding areas, Murai pointed to the need to think about the soft side of recovery over the course of 20 to 25 years. The completion of soft-side projects "will likely take another 10 years or more," he said.

