Japan Preparing to Join G-7 Peers to Sanction Russia

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday started preparations to join the United States and other Group of Seven peers in imposing sanctions on Russia amid escalating tensions over Ukraine.

Tokyo is considering joining U.S.-led restrictions on exports of semiconductor and other high-technology products, aiming to support Western countries' efforts to form a coalition against Russia.

"We can't tolerate the series of Russian actions that infringe on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We strongly condemn them," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine and decided to send troops there.

"We'll coordinate a strong response including sanctions" in cooperation with the international community including Japan's G-7 partners, Kishida said.

Later, he had telephone talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and shared the view that Russia's actions are an unacceptable violation of international law.

