G-7 Foreign Ministers Hold Emergency Teleconference

Berlin, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers held an emergency teleconference Tuesday as tensions increased further over Ukraine.

The G-7 ministers agreed to monitor the developments with serious concerns and work closely together, according to Germany's Foreign Office and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The G-7 officials confirmed that Russia's recognition of the independence of separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine violates international law.

Japan will "urgently make preparations to take severe actions, including sanctions (on Russia), in cooperation with the international community," Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo after the teleconference.

The G-7 ministers held the teleconference only three days after their physical meeting, because the situation surrounding Ukraine deteriorated rapidly.

