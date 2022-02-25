Tofu Industry Creating New Demand thru Out-of-Box Thinking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--With Japan's tofu market shrinking, despite the food being one of the most famous products made from soybeans, known as "the meat from the field" in the Asian nation, the industry is racking its brain to dig up new demand.

Companies in the industry have come up with new products that are far from consumers' typical image of a packet of tofu. They are hoping to advertise the food's charm by riding on the coattails of rising health consciousness, on top of through the unique ideas.

Many of the consumers buying tofu are middle-aged or older people, with the food used mainly in miso soup and other traditional dishes.

In an attempt to change the current situation in which tofu is a waning presence at the dinner table, tofu maker Asahico, based in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, released tofu sticks "Tanpakushitsu 10g no Tofu Bar" at convenience stores of Seven-Eleven Japan Co. in November 2020.

The 68-gram product is easy to eat with one hand and contains 10 grams of high-quality protein, according to the company. Thanks to the popularity of the product including among men in their 30s and 40s, Asahico doubled its production capacity for the tofu sticks in January.

