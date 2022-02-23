Birthday Ceremonies for Emperor Naruhito Scaled Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Ceremonies to mark the 62nd birthday of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito were scaled down on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An event in which members of the general public visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to celebrate the birthday was canceled for the third straight year.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako received congratulations at the palace from Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko as well as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who gave a celebratory speech.

In response, the Emperor said he wishes for the happiness of the people as well as the health of leaders of friendly countries and their people.

A visit by the Imperial couple to Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko was canceled. There was no lunch with guests or tea party with foreign ambassadors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]