G-7 Condemn Russia's Recognition of Separatists in Ukraine

Berlin, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries on Tuesday condemned Russia's recognition of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

The ministers, meeting over the phone, agreed to work together on responses, including imposing sanctions, according to the German government, which holds this year's G-7 presidency.

The G-7 ministers expressed their unwavering support and determination to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also showed solidarity with the democratically elected government in Ukraine and citizens there.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his country's readiness to impose sanctions on Russia. "We'll act swiftly to take severe actions such as sanctions, in cooperation with the international community, including the G-7," Hayashi told reporters in Tokyo after the meeting.

The phone call came only three days after the G-7 ministers met in person in Munich. Leaders of the seven countries are scheduled to hold a virtual summit on Thursday.

