Japan Announces Sanctions on Russia

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a set of sanctions on Wednesday in response to Russia's recognition of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Japan will suspend visa issuance to people related to the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, freeze their assets, ban trade with the two areas and prohibit the issuance and trading of Russian sovereign bonds, Kishida told reporters.

If things get worse, Japan "will take additional measures swiftly in cooperation with the international community, including its Group of Seven partners," Kishida said.

The prime minister said that his government will "take every possible measure to protect Japanese citizens," including sending chartered flights for evacuation.

He said Japan will work together with other countries to ensure oil market stability. The crisis "will not cause any immediate and serious disruption to energy supply," he said.

