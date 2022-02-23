Japan's Daily New COVID-19 Cases Top 80,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 80,364 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first count above 80,000 in four days but a decrease of more than 10,500 from a week before.

The country posted 246 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of cases with severe symptoms fell by 15 from Tuesday to 1,489.

In Tokyo, 14,567 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of 2,764 from a week before. Children aged 9 or younger made up the largest share, at 2,895 cases.

The Japanese capital reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths. The number of cases with severe symptoms fell by two from Tuesday to 80.

Among other prefectures in Japan, new cases hit records in Iwate, at 305, in Toyama, at 602, in Fukui, at 351, in Tottori, at 211, and in Tokushima, at 402.

