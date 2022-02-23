Japan Announces Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a set of sanctions on Wednesday in response to Russia's recognition of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Japan will suspend visa issuance to people related to the breakaway Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, freeze their assets, ban trade with the two areas and prohibit the issuance and trading of Russian sovereign bonds, Kishida told reporters.

He announced the sanctions after talks with government officials, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of the National Security Secretariat.

"We press for Russia's return to efforts to resolve the situation through the diplomatic process," Kishida said.

But critics say the Japanese sanctions are limited to the breakaway Ukrainian regions and will thus have only a limited effect.

