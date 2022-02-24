Kishida Hints at Mulling More Sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Thursday that his government may consider imposing additional sanctions targeting Russia over its aggressive stance against Ukraine.

"If the situation deteriorates further, we must quickly consider further measures in cooperation with international society," Kishida said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament. "We hope to deal with the situation by taking Japan's national interests into consideration," he added.

The comments came in response to a question from Shinkun Haku, a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, after Russia unilaterally recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states.

The regions are effectively controlled by pro-Russian armed groups. The Kishida administration on Wednesday announced a set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on trade with the regions.

"We hope that showing a strong stance will lead (Russia) to move for making efforts to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic means," Kishida said at the Upper House Budget Committee meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]