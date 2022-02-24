Ukraine Foreign Chief Hopeful for Further Actions by Japan

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced his hopes on Wednesday for Japan to take further actions against Russia, following Tokyo's announcement of a set of sanctions in response to Moscow's recognition of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Speaking to reporters after attending a plenary session of the U.N. General Assembly, Kuleba said that Ukraine expects "a stronger reaction" and "a stronger action" by Japan "for a number of reasons."

The minister said that he believes Japan is "massively" interested in "not allowing Russia to crush the existing world order based on rules" and not letting Moscow set an example to other nations that such a way is a path to success.

This statement is believed to have been made with the strained China-Taiwan relations and Tokyo's territorial dispute with Moscow over the four Russian-held islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, in mind.

Touching on Russia's sudden breach of an agreement concluded in 2015 in hopes to solve the eastern Ukraine crisis, Kuleba cautioned that other nations should not see the matter as a fire on the other side of the river.

