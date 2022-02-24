Kishida Rules Out Option for Japan to Possess Nuclear Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday ruled out the option for Japan to possess nuclear weapons as part of its enemy base strike capabilities.

"We uphold the three nonnuclear principles (of not possessing or producing nuclear weapons, and not allowing them in Japan's territory) as our national policy," Kishida told a session of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"It's not our option to use and possess nuclear weapons," the prime minister said.

The Japanese government in its discussions to revise its national defense strategy at the end of this year has said that it will consider all options, including on the capability to strike foreign bases.

Kishida's statements on nuclear weapons came in response to a question from Shinkun Haku, a lawmaker from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, asking whether nuclear arms are included in such options.

