Japan Gathering Info on Ongoing Ukraine Crisis: Kishida

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the government is gathering information to understand the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Kishida was speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the start of a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

"There are many media reports including on the president's remarks," Kishida said. "We'll make full efforts to collect information and figure out the situation."

"The situation is tense," he stressed.

Evacuating Japanese nationals from Ukraine is a "very important task," Kishida said, adding that the government will work properly on the matter.

