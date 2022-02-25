G-7 to Impose "Severe" Extra Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers Thursday agreed to impose "severe" additional sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine that began the same day.

"We as the G-7 are bringing forward severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions," the G-7 leaders said in a joint statement released after an online meeting.

"We call on all partners and members of the international community to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms," the statement also said.

The G-7 leaders said Russia's "unprovoked and completely unjustified" attack on Ukraine is "a serious threat to the rules-based international order, with ramifications well beyond Europe."

While urging Russia to immediately stop the attack, the leaders said their countries are "united in our support for the people of Ukraine."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]