Japan to Work with G-7 Partners to Sanction Russia

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government confirmed at a National Security Council meeting Thursday that it will cooperate with the United States and other Group of Seven partners to impose additional sanctions on Russia, which started invading Ukraine the same day.

"We strongly condemn (the invasion) as it shakes the foundation of international order that does not accept unilateral attempts to change the status quo by the use of force," Kishida told reporters after the NSC meeting.

The NSC meeting was attended by Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and others.

"We'll work closely with the international community such as G-7 nations, including on additional sanctions, to take every possible measure," Hayashi told reporters.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that the government "will respond swiftly, such as considering (additional) sanctions (against Russia) in tandem with the international community, including the United States."

