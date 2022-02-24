Kishida to Skip Visit with U.S. Ambassador to Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to forgo his visit with new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel to Hiroshima, which was expected for Saturday, government sources said Thursday.

The decision came after Russia started an invasion of Ukraine on the day.

Kishida initially planned to visit the western Japan city, which includes his constituency, for two days from Saturday and lay flowers at the city's Peace Memorial Park, together with Emanuel, in an appeal for a world without nuclear weapons, his lifetime goal.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]