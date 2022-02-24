Japan Ruling Camp Welcomes DPFP's Vote for Draft Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc Thursday welcomed the opposition Democratic Party for the People's unusual measure of voting for the government's fiscal 2022 draft budget at the House of Representatives two days before.

At a meeting of their secretaries-general and parliament affairs heads, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito also confirmed that they will discuss cooperating with the DPFP in other areas flexibly if the opposition party makes policy proposals.

The DPFP voted for the budget at the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, Tuesday after taking a similar action at the chamber's Budget Committee the previous day.

The unusual moves for a Japanese opposition party have upset other opposition parties.

"It was a very grave decision, not like ones that opposition parties make," Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Monday.

