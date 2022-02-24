Japan New Coronavirus Fatalities Stay above 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of deaths among people infected with the novel coronavirus stood at 206 on Thursday, exceeding 200 for the third straight day.

Daily infection cases numbered 61,259, down by some 34,000 from a week before. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,474, down by 15 from Wednesday.

Tokyo reported 10,169 new infection cases, down by 7,695 from a week before, and 14 fatalities. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 81, up by one from Wednesday.

The seven-day average of infection cases came to 12,509.1, down by 16.2 pct from a week before.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]