Japan's LDP Starts Debates on Stable Food Supply

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--A new study team of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party started debates Thursday on ways to secure stable supply of food.

At the first meeting of the study group on food security, participants discussed a variety of issues, such as the country's low food self-sufficiency rate and the need to boost human resources development, viewing stable food supply as a pillar of national security.

The group, chaired by Hiroshi Moriyama, executive acting chairman of the LDP General Council, aims to publish recommendations in May so that they will be reflected in the government's annual basic policy for economic and fiscal management.

Crude oil and grain prices are rising amid the novel coronavirus crisis and heightening geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For food, Japan is heavily dependent on imports. Its food self-sufficiency rate stands below 40 pct.

