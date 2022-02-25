Japan Eyes Financial, Export Controls as New Russia Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan will impose additional sanctions on Russia, such as financial and export controls, in response to its invasion of Ukraine that began on Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"We'll act in step with the United States and European countries to take comparable measures," Kishida told an online meeting of the Group of Seven leaders.

Kishida condemned Russia's military actions in Ukraine, saying they constitute "a serious violation of international law and a grave breach of the U.N. Charter."

"It is necessary to respond appropriately to Russia's actions also in order not to leave a wrong lesson to other countries," Kishida added.

Kishida said it is important for the G-7 to express a strong determination to ensure energy market stabilization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]