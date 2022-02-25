Kishida Vows to Curb Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday stressed the government's readiness to do its best to contain the spread of the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus.

"It has been said that the subvariant is more contagious (than the original omicron strain)," Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament. "We need to make efforts to improve the overall infection situation," he also said.

On the numbers of seriously ill COVID-19 patients and deaths from the coronavirus, which remain high, Kishida said, "There is a risk of very ill patients increasing after a rise in infection cases."

"We have to tackle this issue with caution," Kishida said, adding that the government will work to secure enough hospital beds.

On Russia's invasion of Ukraine, digital transformation minister Karen Makishima said at the meeting that the threat of cyberattacks is increasing. "It's necessary to strengthen cybersecurity measures," she added.

