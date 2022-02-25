Japan Announces Additional Sanctions on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine that began on Thursday, saying that Moscow's actions cannot be overlooked.

Japan will freeze assets held by Russian individuals and groups, suspend visa issuance to Russian individuals and freeze assets at Russian financial institutions, Kishida said at a press conference.

He said Japan will also restrict exports to groups linked to the Russian military and those of internationally restricted items as well as semiconductors and other general-purpose items to Russia.

Kishida condemned Russia's military invasion as "an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force and a clear violation of international law," strongly urging Moscow to withdraw its troops immediately.

Denouncing Moscow's actions as "shaking the very foundation of the international community," Kishida said they "cannot be overlooked from the point of view of Japan's security."

