Shionogi Seeks Approval for COVID-19 Pill in Japan

Osaka, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Shionogi & Co. <4507> said Friday that it has filed for the Japanese health ministry's approval for the production and sales of its COVID-19 pill.

If approved, the pill would be the first oral novel coronavirus drug from a Japanese company.

The major Japanese drugmaker sought to use the ministry's fast-track process, in which approval is given conditionally for practical use of a drug before the completion of clinical trials.

The pill, which curbs the growth of the coronavirus, will be mainly administered to COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, according to the company.

Shionogi aims to produce the drug for one million people by the end of March and for more than 10 million people in fiscal 2022, which begins in April.

