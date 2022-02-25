Russian Envoy Warns Japan of Retaliatory Action

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Moscow is ready to take serious retaliation against the Japanese government over its sanctions on Russia regarding the Ukraine crisis, Mikhail Galuzin, Russia's ambassador to Japan, said Friday.

Galuzin mentioned this after the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced its additional sanctions on Russia earlier in the day, following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

The sanctions will not contribute to the development of mutually beneficial and friendly relations between Russia and Japan or help create a positive atmosphere for discussions on a wide range of issues, including a bilateral peace treaty, Galuzin told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo.

It is very regrettable for the Japanese government to have taken measures that are counterproductive to Russia-Japan relations, he said, hinting that the sanctions will have an adverse impact on the two countries' long-standing territorial dispute.

The row, which concerns four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands, seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II and long claimed by Japan, has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.

