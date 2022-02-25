4 Alsok-Linked Security Companies Fined for Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Friday ordered four security service companies affiliated with Sohgo Security Services Co. <2331>, better known as Alsok, to pay fines totaling 14.8 million yen for their repeated bid-rigging for public-sector contracts in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.

The four are Alsok Gunma in the Gunma capital of Maebashi, Kitakanto Sohgo Security Services Co. in Utsunomiya, the capital of neighboring Tochigi Prefecture, Shimux Co. in the city of Ota in Gunma and Kokusai Security Service in the Gunma city of Takasaki.

They violated the antimonopoly law, according to the FTC. It is the first time for security service companies to have been punished for breaching the law.

The FTC also issued a cease-and-desist order to the four plus two other security services companies in Maebashi.

Secom Joshinetsu Co., a Secom Co. <9735>-affiliated security service firm in Niigata Prefecture, which also neighbors Gunma, was also involved in the bid-rigging. But the company escaped punishment as it voluntarily ended its involvement and reported the misconduct to the FTC before the start of the investigation by the antitrust watchdog.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]