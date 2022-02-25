Japan New Coronavirus Fatalities Stay above 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of deaths among people infected with the novel coronavirus stood at 278 in Japan on Friday, exceeding 200 for the fourth straight day.

Daily infection cases came to 65,663, down by some 22,000 from a week before. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,503, up 29 from Thursday.

Tokyo reported 11,125 new infection cases, down by 5,004 from a week before, and 23 fatalities.

The seven-day average of infection cases came to 11,794.3, down 19.1 pct from a week ago. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was 79, down by two from Thursday.

