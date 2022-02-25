Tokyo Records 11,125 Coronavirus Infection Cases
Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 11,125 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down by 5,004 from a week earlier.
In the Japanese capital, 23 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients.
The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 11,794.3, down 19.1 pct week on week.
The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria dropped by two from Thursday to 79.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]