Natural Drop in Japan's Population Tops 600,000 in 2021

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's population marked a natural drop of 609,392 in 2021, topping 600,000 for the first time, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry's preliminary annual demographic survey data showed Friday.

The natural population drop, or an excess of deaths over births, occurred for the 15th straight year, gathering pace in recent years. The figure exceeded 500,000 just in 2019 on a final basis.

In 2021, the number of births totaled 842,897, down 29,786, or 3.4 pct, from the preceding year to hit a record low for the sixth straight year.

Meanwhile, the number of marriages, closely linked to the number of births, dropped 4.3 pct to 514,242, lowest since the end of World War II.

Last year, decreases in births stood out in January and February.

