Japan Govt OKs Bill to Set Up Agency for Children, Families

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to set up its planned agency for children and families.

The government hopes that the bill will pass the Diet, the country's parliament, during the ordinary session ending in June so that the agency will be launched in April 2023.

The agency "will be an organization that puts the best interests of children above anything else and constantly promotes policies drawn up from the viewpoint of children," Seiko Noda, minister for policies related to children, told reporters.

The agency with a staff of more than 300 will have a dedicated minister for related affairs who is authorized to make recommendations to other government departments.

The agency will implement policy measures linked to child rearing, assistance to households with kids and prevention of child abuse and bullying. It will also lead the coordination of policy measures to fight a decrease in births within the government.

