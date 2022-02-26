Not to Confuse Hay Fever with Omicron Symptoms: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of seasonal pollen dispersion peaks in Japan, experts are warning against confusing hay fever with symptoms from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the Japanese Society of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, a survey in Britain has showed that 73 pct of people infected with the omicron variant had a runny nose while 60 pct suffered from sneezing.

There are concerns that omicron variant carriers could spread infections by failing to restrict their activities while mistakenly believing that their symptoms are due to pollen allergies.

"If you have only itchy eyes, you are likely with hay fever," said Yurika Kimura, head of the otolaryngology department of Ebara Hospital in Tokyo. "But if you have a fever, a sore throat or strong physical lassitude, you had better suspect you have been infected."

Kimura, who is in charge of coronavirus measures at the medical society, also warned of possible infections if people who have never experienced pollen allergies suddenly develop such symptoms as a runny nose and sneezing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]