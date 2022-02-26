Kishida's Goal of 1 M. Daily Booster Shots Yet to Be Reached

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's goal of at least one million third COVID-19 vaccine shots being administered a day has not been reached about three weeks after he declared the target.

There has not been major progress in booster vaccinations against the novel coronavirus among elderly people. Only less than 20 pct of the country's overall population have received booster shots.

On Feb. 7, Kishida said that he aims to increase the number of booster shots given per day to one million. He noted on Feb. 15 that the daily increase in third doses registered on the government's vaccination data recording system reached 1.1 million the same day.

As some municipalities enter data into the system with a delay of several days, however, figures from the system do not necessarily reflect reality. According to daily data announcements by the government as of Thursday, the largest number of doses given per day has been about 890,000, marked Feb. 19.

A slower-than-expected pace of inoculations among elderly people is believed to be one of the reasons for the one-million target still not being met.

