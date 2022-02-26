U.N. Security Council Resolution Vetoed by Russia

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urging its immediate withdrawal from the former Soviet state was vetoed by Russia on Friday.

Japan was among more than 80 countries listed as cosponsors of the U.S.-led motion.

Of the current 15 members of the Security Council, 11 countries including the United States and European nations voted for the resolution, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained. India is a partner of Japan, the United States and Australia under the so-called Quad framework.

The United States and others are now aiming for a similar resolution to be adopted by the U.N. General Assembly. The resolution, however, would have no binding power.

In 2014, the Security Council also failed to adopt a resolution, over Russia's annexation of Crimea in southern Ukraine. China abstained at the time, too.

