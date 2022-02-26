Japan Eyeing Sanctions on Belarus over Ukraine Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to impose economic sanctions on Belarus, believing that the country has supported Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, several government sources said Saturday.

The government considers it necessary to cooperate with the international community on this matter, according to the sources. Russia and Belarus are "acting as one," said one of them said. Belarus borders both Russia and Ukraine.

The United States has already announced sanctions against a total of 24 Belarusian individuals and corporations, including a state-owned bank and a military-related company. It is demanding that Belarus stop supporting the Russian military.

