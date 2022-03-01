11 Years On: Efforts Continue to Help Residents Who Took Shelter at Home

Newsfrom Japan

Ishinomaki, Miyagi Pref., March 1 (Jiji Press)--A new assistance scheme has been successfully helping people in northeastern Japan who took shelter at home and missed out on public support after the March 11, 2011, massive earthquake and tsunami.

Under the disaster case management scheme, aid groups and professionals jointly find out what damage was done to individuals and help them improve their situations.

There are growing calls for the central government to make the scheme a formal system under law so that it can be used if the country is hit by new disasters in the future.

In Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, hit hard by the 2011 disaster, some 61,000 residents were living at their houses or other locations as of late March that year for such reasons as not being able to find a space in a shelter.

Kenya Ito, who leads local aid group Team Okan, immediately provided food and other assistance to some 9,000 people sheltering at their own homes.

