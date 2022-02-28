11 Years On: Disaster Case Management Expected to Take Root in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectures are moving to establish schemes to respond to natural disasters using disaster case management, a system that drew attention in the wake of a major earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan 11 years ago.

Characterized by active support from a network of people with specialized knowledge, the system is seen helping mainly elderly households affected by disasters but unable to fully utilize public aid.

Tottori, western Japan, which experienced a powerful earthquake in 2016, became the first prefecture to adopt a disaster case management scheme in an ordinance in 2018.

Prefectural staff visited about 1,000 households, including those who were unable to repair their homes after the quake, to conduct hearings about people's health and financial problems, and connected them with lawyers and nurses.

The number of households in Tottori waiting to be assisted is expected to fall below 10 by the end of March, according to the prefecture. Starting in fiscal 2022, which begins in April, municipalities will take over the role of leading disaster case management schemes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]