New Japanese Yellowtail Dishes Served at Restaurants in U.S.

New York, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Some restaurants in New York and Los Angeles have served new dishes using Japanese yellowtail in a project aimed at expanding exports of the fish to the United States.

In the United States, yellowtail has so far been served mainly in the form of traditional dishes such as sushi and sashimi at Japanese restaurants.

Ten restaurants which have provided cooperation to the Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, or JFOODO, set up at the Japan External Trade Organization, offered their original dishes using Japanese yellowtail between late January and late February.

At Llama San, a New York restaurant known for menu items combining Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, yellowtail was used in a Peruvian dish called Tiradito, which includes raw fish. Yellowtail has "a semi-firm texture" and "a distinct flavor," its chef, Erik Ramirez, said. The dish, priced at 28 dollars, offers a complex flavor of whisked matcha green tea and sea urchin, as well as yellowtail.

According to JFOODO, the United States is a major yellowtail export market for Japan. Japanese yellowtail exports had been on an uptrend in recent years, with shipments to the United States reaching 15.9 billion yen in 2019. In 2020, however, U.S.-bound exports slumped about 40 pct year on year due to the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

