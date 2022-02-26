Visitors to Tokyo Disney Parks Top 800 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea has topped 800 million, Oriental Land Co. <4661>, the operator of the theme parks, said Saturday.

The Disney parks in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, reached the milestone in 38 years and 318 days, according to the firm. Tokyo Disneyland opened in April 1983. Tokyo DisneySea began to accept visitors in September 2001.

The annual visitor number had been around 30 million in and after fiscal 2013, but plummeted to about 7.5 million in fiscal 2020 due partly to temporary closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Work to sizably expand Tokyo DisneySea is underway, with Fantasy Springs, comprising three areas, including one themed on "Frozen," a Disney movie, slated to open in fiscal 2023.

